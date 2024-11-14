Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Blackstone Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS BLSTF remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. Blackstone Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Blackstone Minerals
