Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blackstone Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLSTF remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. Blackstone Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Blackstone Minerals alerts:

About Blackstone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, manganese, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.