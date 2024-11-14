Blayne Rhynsburger Sells 5,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,164 shares in the company, valued at $741,141.24. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. 529,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 321.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 286,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 32.5% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $96,372,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

