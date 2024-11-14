BMO Capital Markets Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.68.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.28. 39,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,731. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.69 and a 1-year high of C$17.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.53. The firm has a market cap of C$570.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

