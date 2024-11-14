BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CEO Frederic Lissalde Sells 154,000 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 335.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,746 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

