Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 1.7 %

BOC stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,790. The firm has a market cap of $465.61 million, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Boston Omaha has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOC shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

