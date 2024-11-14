Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE BOC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $464.66 million, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boston Omaha from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

