Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,805,000 after acquiring an additional 468,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of -81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $95.09.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,637.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $20,230,710. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

