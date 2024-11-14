Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,222 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 563,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchronoss Technologies

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $32,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,075.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 40,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $493,441.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,048,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,710,740.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $32,929.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,456 shares in the company, valued at $901,075.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,939 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

