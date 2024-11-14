Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the October 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

BXBLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 33,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,739. Brambles has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3722 per share. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

