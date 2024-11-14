Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF) Short Interest Up 87.7% in October

Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bravo Mining Price Performance
Shares of Bravo Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 3,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170. Bravo Mining has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.
About Bravo Mining
