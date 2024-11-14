Brett Hits 1-Day Volume of $214.47 Million (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. Brett has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $214.47 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Brett has traded up 55.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Brett token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,083.68 or 1.00379402 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,988.80 or 1.00272499 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Token Profile

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.14810275 USD and is up 37.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $187,932,713.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

