Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the October 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAP opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $25.51.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

