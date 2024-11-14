Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the October 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Brighthouse Financial Price Performance
Shares of BHFAP opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $25.51.
About Brighthouse Financial
