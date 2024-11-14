Brooktree Capital Management Increases Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises approximately 7.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in IAC were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 5,474.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 337,268 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IAC by 113.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 282,304 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in IAC in the first quarter worth approximately $11,460,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in IAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.33 and a beta of 1.33.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.73). IAC had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $938.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised IAC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on IAC from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

