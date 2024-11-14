BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Down 32.5% in October

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the October 15th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS Inc. during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.28% of BTCS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company's stock.

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BTCS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 38,075,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.55. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.41.

BTCS last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. BTCS had a net margin of 993.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. Analysts anticipate that BTCS will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

