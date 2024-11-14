Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in HSBC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

