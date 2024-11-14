CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.35.
CAE Trading Up 1.0 %
CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.
