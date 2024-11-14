CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the October 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut shares of CaixaBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CaixaBank

CaixaBank Trading Down 1.5 %

CaixaBank Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,378. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

CaixaBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.