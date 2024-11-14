Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.20, Zacks reports.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Calidi Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 4,844,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,417. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

