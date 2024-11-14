Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $121.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.61.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $123.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

