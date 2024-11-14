Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Price Target to $5.75

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.25 to $5.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.29. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.82.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
