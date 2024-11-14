Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Price Target to $5.75

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.25 to $5.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Bridger Aerospace Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.29. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,341.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bridger Aerospace Group news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $69,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 844,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,064.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,341.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,614 shares of company stock valued at $252,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

