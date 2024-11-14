Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Price Target to $31.00

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CBLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen started coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of CeriBell stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,339. CeriBell has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

