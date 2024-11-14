Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 120

South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 115 ($1.48) to GBX 120 ($1.54) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 380 ($4.89) to GBX 370 ($4.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. South32’s payout ratio is currently -2,727.27%.
About South32
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
