Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Quantum-Si Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 3,968.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quantum-Si will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si
About Quantum-Si
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum-Si
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.