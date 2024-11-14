Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock Price

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Quantum-Si has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 3,968.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quantum-Si will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

