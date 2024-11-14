Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.10.

MNDY stock opened at $269.16 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.51.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,014,000 after purchasing an additional 798,791 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 2,851.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,818,000 after acquiring an additional 332,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 77.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,905,000 after acquiring an additional 318,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,176,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

