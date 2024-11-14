Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Raised to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Candente Copper Stock Performance

Candente Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

