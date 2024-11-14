Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,500 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the October 15th total of 609,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 381,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,703. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.31% and a negative net margin of 1,010.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.38% of Cara Therapeutics worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

