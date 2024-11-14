Cardano (ADA) Achieves Market Cap of $19.86 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Cardano has a market cap of $19.86 billion and approximately $67.84 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.90 or 0.03490055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00035834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,940,908 coins and its circulating supply is 35,018,528,522 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

