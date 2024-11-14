Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the October 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CDIO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,632. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 312.97% and a negative net margin of 22,358.43%. On average, analysts predict that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDIO

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.