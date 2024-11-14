CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

CareRx Stock Performance

CHHHF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395. CareRx has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

