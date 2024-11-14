Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.68, but opened at $54.13. Carter’s shares last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 82,072 shares trading hands.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $278,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

