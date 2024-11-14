Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CASY. Melius Research initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $409.11 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.56 and a twelve month high of $420.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

