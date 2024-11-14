CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$83.99 and last traded at C$83.99, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.99.

The company has a market cap of C$922.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.29.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

