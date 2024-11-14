Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) CFO Andrew Lynn Asher Buys 17,200 Shares

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNC opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Centene by 154.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

