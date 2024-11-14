Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.80 and last traded at $160.33. 2,656,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,636,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.93.

Get Chevron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.65. The company has a market capitalization of $290.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.