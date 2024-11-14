China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Plans $0.51 Dividend

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5105 per share on Thursday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS CHCJY opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 17.31%.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

