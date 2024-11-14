China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the October 15th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of CJJD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.13. 3,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

(Get Free Report)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.