China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China National Building Material Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBUMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 2,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

