China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China National Building Material Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CBUMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 2,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.
About China National Building Material
