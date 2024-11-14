China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in October

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,283,200 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 5,793,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42,832.0 days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.
About China Overseas Property
