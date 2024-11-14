China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in October

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,283,200 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 5,793,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42,832.0 days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

Shares of China Overseas Property stock remained flat at $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

