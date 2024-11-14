Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

CJEWY stock remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

