Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance
CJEWY stock remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
