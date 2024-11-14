CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the October 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.21. 22,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,400. CHS has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $26.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

