Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,980,000.00 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,747,588 shares in the company, valued at $651,734,080.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,000,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $6,220,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $5,456,191.44.

On Friday, September 6th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $5,741,358.24.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,332,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 389,079 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.54.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

