Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,165,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,993,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $230.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,258,974.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

