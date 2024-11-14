Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

