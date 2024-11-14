Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Up 45.6% in October

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the October 15th total of 217,400 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMND remained flat at $1.47 on Thursday. 206,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,626. Clearmind Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearmind Medicine stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clearmind Medicine Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMND Free Report ) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 7.60% of Clearmind Medicine worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

Featured Stories

