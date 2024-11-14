Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.02, but opened at $28.80. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 2,797,017 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,029.03, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $522,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,031.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $522,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,031.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,854,883 shares of company stock valued at $44,926,386. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 144.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 129.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 69,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 171.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

See Also

