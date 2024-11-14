CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Increases Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,546 shares during the quarter. Credo Technology Group makes up about 0.3% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -286.69 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $2,605,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,728,602 shares in the company, valued at $413,473,876.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $2,605,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,728,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,473,876.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,140,753.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,379,817 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,336. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

