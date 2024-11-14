CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

CNB Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $25.60.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

