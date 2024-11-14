CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
CNB Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $25.60.
CNB Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CNB Financial
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.