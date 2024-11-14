Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $1.34

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.8% per year over the last three years. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 229,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
