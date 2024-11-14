Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $2,548,900.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total transaction of $2,548,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,940,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

COIN opened at $284.72 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $334.86. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.23.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $108,434,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $1,241,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.28.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

