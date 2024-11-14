Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

CMCSA opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

